Seth Robin began working at Benny’s Supermarket in Opelousas while in high school. After graduating from college, jobs in his field began to fizzle out. So he stayed at the longtime grocery store on the south side of the historic city’s downtown area and later became general manager.
Earlier this year, at only 30 years old, Robin bought the store.
Now as owner, he spends most of his days there overseeing operations and the store’s 40 employees. He’s also big on interacting with customers and has noticed new faces trickling in. Robin is passionate about his hometown and its future, and he’s curious what’s bringing the new families into the city.
“In the area around the store, I’ve seen a lot of new residents,” Robin said. “I’m asking them, and they say, ‘Oh, we just moved here.’ We’ve had a little resurgence, I would say, of these younger people. I’m thinking maybe they were living in Lafayette and it was too crazy. They don’t want to live in the middle of nowhere. This town is a little slower, but it still has all the amenities that you need.”
Officials there have pointed to growth along the Interstate 49 corridor coming from Lafayette for years, but now they are wanting to do more than just let it happen. The city’s Downtown Development District commissioned a master plan for downtown that city officials hope can creates a vision for the city’s core and set in motion a plan for “a vibrant mix of commerce, open space, active streets and housing options” for residents.
In most smaller cities, this is no small undertaking. In Opelousas, it could change the face of a city that historically been dogged by poverty. Its wealth gap is the highest in Louisiana and 43rd highest in the country, according to the United Way’s 2020 ALICE report, with the top 1% earning 26½ times more than all other earners.
The city’s median income was under $23,000 a year, less than half of the state median.
That is an issue leaders there are constantly aware of and “feel strongly about improving,” said Bill Rodier, head of the St. Landry Economic Development Office and member of the master plan advisory committee
“I’ve lived in a lot of places before, and every place has its pros and cons,” he said. “People who have lived in Opelousas all their lives, some of them have seen Opelousas become a commercial hub for Acadiana and have seen it decline over decades. People have seen it at its highest, and I don’t think it’s at its lowest. I think it’s coming back. It’s their community, and they want to see it where it was.”
The master plan, a 134-page document compiled in conjunction with the Center for Planning Excellence in Baton Rouge, gives a bold vision for the downtown, including the creation five sub-districts that have specific purposes. It’s also years in the making, dating back to 2019 when the city first held public meetings to gather ideas instead of going at it alone.
While COVID-19 paused things, organizers made it a priority to seek input from the public by holding three public meetings, interviews with local developers and an engagement session with local high schools. Organizers asked people to identify the city’s strengths (potential for the vacant buildings downtown was No. 1) and its weaknesses (poorly maintained infrastructure, No. 1).
Similar plans may have come and gone in years past, Mayor Julius Alsandor said, but this one will stick. It will go before the city council for introduction at its July 13 meeting.
“We put a plan forward but we don’t continue to run the race,” he said of past efforts. “This is not a sprint. This is a marathon. When we start some of these investments that the master plan has in it, I have to believe the public has to say this wasn’t just talking points. It’s time now. We’ve got money coming in, and we’ve got people who want to invest and bring new ideas to our city.”
The plan creates a cross-shaped downtown district, spanning along Landry and Vine streets running east and west and Main and Union running north and south, establishing those streets as multi-modal corridors and touching I-49. Subdistricts include the downtown mixed-use core, innovation, neighborhood and community services, highway commercial and commercial corridor.
Those areas capitalize on the city’s key location at the intersection of U.S. 190 and I-49, the area around T.H. Harris Community College and the vacant historic buildings downtown. Grants and other funding can help lure investors into the downtown and those subdistricts, ODDA chair Lena Charles said.
“It’s all a dream for me, but it’s a vision that’s going to come to fruition,” she said. “We believe that. That’s why we’re working so hard. We can no longer sit on the sidelines and worry about why people are not doing this. There’s not a lot we can do at one time, but if we keep moving and advancing the ball, we can make things happen. Eventually the citizens will see.”
The downtown currently has limited residential options, the plan noted, and lacks buildings that include residential units. That’s critical for the long-term success of the district and could help address housing needs that include a shortage of workforce housing. One project in motion is the New Life Center, the former women’s shelter on the city’s north side, which the city owns and his hoping to entice a developer to bring it back into commerce, Alsandor said.
What would complement any residential projects? Green spaces downtown, real estate agent Rob Hillard said. The plan calls for those sprinkled through downtown.
“Here’s the thing — I’ m going to different cities big and small. I’m big on green spaces right now,” said Hillard, also a ODDD board member. “I’m pretty enthused about the addition of the green space. Industry is always good. It keeps people working, but a beautiful green space brings the family element together, especially in a small city.”
There are things the city can do quickly — including more public gathering-type events downtown — to get buy-in from the public. But long-term, it will take investment, including from grants or other sources, to convert the downtown area into a destination.
Robin pointed out the monthly farmers market outside St. Landy Parish courthouse. The courthouse square, he noted, is another unique aspect of Opelousas.
“We’ll never be a Lafayette or Baton Rouge-type city,” Robin said. “We could use more economic growth, and I think we’re primed for it. I can’t say we’ll be the next Carencro, but we have an opportunity. It takes a team of everybody to really pull the cart in the same direction. I think we’ve really started doing that.”