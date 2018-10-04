Louisiana Comic Con, Lafayette's premiere gathering for all the region's proud geeks and nerds, returns to the Cajundome Convention Center this weekend.

Some of this year's big guests include actress Kathy Najimy, the voice of Peggy Hill on "King of the Hill; Charles Martinet, the voice of the Super Mario Brothers; Linda Blair from "The Exorcist;" Catherine Sutherland, Jason Faunt and Johnny Yong Bosch from "Power Rangers;" and many more.

"We are constantly trying to up our guest list," said Greg Hanks, co-owner of AVC Conventions, which holds conventions across the Gulf South region. "We are happy to have our board gaming and video gaming back this year. We're always looking to add new things to the event to keep it fun for the attendees."

Many people who attend the Louisiana event take part in costumed play, or cosplay, and dress up as a favorite characters to take pictures with others and compete in cosplay contests. That includes Neysha Perry from “Orion’s Envy,” a group whose members dance while dressed as the green women from the original “Star Trek” series.

"I love Louisiana Comic Con because the size is just perfect," Perry said. "Goldie Locks kinda just right. It’s big enough to get amazing guests but small enough to be able to visit with all of your friends and be able to meet new friends."

The convention has brought in at least 8,000 attendees each of past three years, and Hanks believes this year they may break 9,000. It dates back to 2015 when the event began in Bossier City and Lafayette comic creators Rob Guillory and Kody Chamberlain AVC Conventions to consider an Acadiana event.

"Lafayette loves to have a good time," Perry said. "We have festivals for nearly everything else. This is kind of like Festival International for nerds."

Tickets are $25 for one day and $40 for the weekend. For more, visit the website.