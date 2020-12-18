New commercial
OFFICE BUILDING: 2886 NE Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; Clayton Homes, owner and applicant; description, modular office; self, contractor; $17,000.
Commercial additions/alterations
OTHER: 705 W. University Ave., Lafayette; Lafayette Consolidated Government, owner; description, City Hall elevator; Trahan Architecture and Planning, applicant; Garden City Construction Co., contractor; $156,800.
Commercial demolitions
STORE: 3822 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; BJT Development, owner; description, interior demolition white box area; Southwest Contractors LLC, applicant and contractor; $5,000.
New houses
916 Killdee Lane, Duson; Stellco LLC; $270,000.
217 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $225,000.
306 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $198,000.
508 Greyford Drive, Lafayette Parish; South Louisiana Custom Homes LLC; $477,000.
102 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.
104 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $180,000.
111 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.
313 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.
311 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.
309 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.
307 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.
313 San Marcos Drive, Youngsville; E J Rock Construction; $283,500.
201 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $270,000.
106 Old Heritage Lane, Carencro; Mitch Higginbotham Construction; $184,500.
148 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $198,000.
105 Dunmore Court, Lafayette; Baudoin Custom Homes Inc.; $396,000.
103 Rio Ridge Drive, Lafayette; Coast Contemporary Construction LLC; $553,500.
109 Golden Eye Drive, Lafayette; LRZ3 Properties LLC; $513,000.
869 E. Gloria Switch Road, Lafayette; Tim Landry; $75,000.
106 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.
108 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.
109 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.
103 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $342,000.
100 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.
101 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.
103 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $193,500.
107 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $229,500.
105 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $180,000.
600 N. Montauban Drive, Lafayette; La Consultants LLC; $288,000.
101 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.
306 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.
312 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $225,000.
113 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.
205 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $184,500.
207 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.
213 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $270,000.
116 Tracewood Bend, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $261,000.
127 Gena Lane, Broussard; Hays Homes LLC; 513, 850.
201 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Triple D's Homes LLC; $301,134.
218 Tennyson Drive, Broussard; Manuel Builders LLC; $193,415.
102 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Van Alan Homes LLC; $478,773.
303 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Coastal Custom Builders LLC; $271,771.