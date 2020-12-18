New commercial

OFFICE BUILDING: 2886 NE Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; Clayton Homes, owner and applicant; description, modular office; self, contractor; $17,000.

Commercial additions/alterations

OTHER: 705 W. University Ave., Lafayette; Lafayette Consolidated Government, owner; description, City Hall elevator; Trahan Architecture and Planning, applicant; Garden City Construction Co., contractor; $156,800.

Commercial demolitions

STORE: 3822 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; BJT Development, owner; description, interior demolition white box area; Southwest Contractors LLC, applicant and contractor; $5,000.

New houses

916 Killdee Lane, Duson; Stellco LLC; $270,000.

217 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $225,000.

306 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $198,000.

508 Greyford Drive, Lafayette Parish; South Louisiana Custom Homes LLC; $477,000.

102 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $211,500.

104 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $180,000.

111 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.

313 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.

311 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.

309 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.

307 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.

313 San Marcos Drive, Youngsville; E J Rock Construction; $283,500.

201 Grassy Meadows Lane, Lafayette; DSLD LLC; $270,000.

106 Old Heritage Lane, Carencro; Mitch Higginbotham Construction; $184,500.

148 Gable Crest Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $198,000.

105 Dunmore Court, Lafayette; Baudoin Custom Homes Inc.; $396,000.

103 Rio Ridge Drive, Lafayette; Coast Contemporary Construction LLC; $553,500.

109 Golden Eye Drive, Lafayette; LRZ3 Properties LLC; $513,000.

869 E. Gloria Switch Road, Lafayette; Tim Landry; $75,000.

106 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $198,000.

108 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.

109 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.

103 New Trails Lane, Youngsville; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $342,000.

100 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $247,500.

101 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $243,000.

103 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $193,500.

107 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $229,500.

105 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $180,000.

600 N. Montauban Drive, Lafayette; La Consultants LLC; $288,000.

101 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.

306 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.

312 Acadian Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $225,000.

113 Nova Lake Drive, Duson; D R Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $216,000.

205 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $184,500.

207 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $166,500.

213 Redfern St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $270,000.

116 Tracewood Bend, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $261,000.

127 Gena Lane, Broussard; Hays Homes LLC; 513, 850.

201 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Triple D's Homes LLC; $301,134.

218 Tennyson Drive, Broussard; Manuel Builders LLC; $193,415.

102 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Van Alan Homes LLC; $478,773.

303 Canary Palm Way, Broussard; Coastal Custom Builders LLC; $271,771.

