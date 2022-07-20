Acadiana Comprehensive Therapy Services (ACTS) Occupational and Physical Therapy, which operates single clinics in Lafayette, Broussard, Delcambre and Scott, has been acquired by national physical therapy provider Upstream Rehabilitation.
Jason Guidry started ACTS in 2002. Upstream, based in Birmingham, Alabama, also serves Louisiana through its Physiofit brand, which has 16 clinics in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas.
The parties completed the transaction on Tuesday.
"With the increasing volume of patients we see every year, we have a great opportunity to expand in the region," Guidry said. "Upstream has the resources and expertise to help us achieve that goal and to provide professional development opportunities for our clinical and non-clinical associates. We're excited about what we can achieve together."
Overall, Upstream comprises more than 1,200 owned or managed clinics in 28 states.