ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Interior alterations

EVENT HALL: 2429 W. Congress St., Suite C, description, event hall; applicant, Nicholas Celestine; contractor, owner; $3,000.

PARKING: 2315 Johnston St., description, parking lot for Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church; applicant, SPEC LLC; contractor, Triad; $475,000.

OTHER: 401 Galbert Road, description, stock room for Arc of Acadiana; applicant, D+B Architecture; contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $150,000.

OTHER: 600 Guilbeau Road, description, rebuild exterior wall at SouthWest Safety Training; applicant and contractor, Gleason Ledet Construction; $10,000.

RETAIL: 207 Old Farm Lane, description, renovation; applicant, Sherwin Williams; contractor, Terrell Building Contractors; $363,000.

New residential

100 Denette Drive: homeowner, $207,000.

208 Timber Mill St.: Shivers Brothers Construction, $242,910.

211 Timber Mill St.: Shivers Brothers Construction, $269,910.

209 Timber Mill St.: Shivers Brothers Construction, $243,720.

109 Morganwood Lane: homeowner, $250,470.

204 Timber Mill St.: Shivers Brothers Construction, $271,350.

633 Gunter Grass Court: Hays Homes, $660,870.

812 W. Butcher Switch Road: homeowner, $322,000.

907 Golden Grain Road: Triple T Construction, $500,000.

137 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $167,940.

221 Amesbury Drive: homeowner, $329,400.

207 Ridgecroft Drive: Jay Castille Construction, $321,210.

512 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.

510 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.

508 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.

506 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.

504 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.

502 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.

500 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.

410 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.

408 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.

406 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.

404 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.

402 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.

400 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.

105 Amberjack Terrace, Broussard: $304,000.

