Interior alterations
EVENT HALL: 2429 W. Congress St., Suite C, description, event hall; applicant, Nicholas Celestine; contractor, owner; $3,000.
PARKING: 2315 Johnston St., description, parking lot for Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church; applicant, SPEC LLC; contractor, Triad; $475,000.
OTHER: 401 Galbert Road, description, stock room for Arc of Acadiana; applicant, D+B Architecture; contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $150,000.
OTHER: 600 Guilbeau Road, description, rebuild exterior wall at SouthWest Safety Training; applicant and contractor, Gleason Ledet Construction; $10,000.
RETAIL: 207 Old Farm Lane, description, renovation; applicant, Sherwin Williams; contractor, Terrell Building Contractors; $363,000.
New residential
100 Denette Drive: homeowner, $207,000.
208 Timber Mill St.: Shivers Brothers Construction, $242,910.
211 Timber Mill St.: Shivers Brothers Construction, $269,910.
209 Timber Mill St.: Shivers Brothers Construction, $243,720.
109 Morganwood Lane: homeowner, $250,470.
204 Timber Mill St.: Shivers Brothers Construction, $271,350.
633 Gunter Grass Court: Hays Homes, $660,870.
812 W. Butcher Switch Road: homeowner, $322,000.
907 Golden Grain Road: Triple T Construction, $500,000.
137 Lightbourne Drive: DSLD, $167,940.
221 Amesbury Drive: homeowner, $329,400.
207 Ridgecroft Drive: Jay Castille Construction, $321,210.
512 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.
510 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.
508 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.
506 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.
504 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.
502 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.
500 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.
410 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.
408 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.
406 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.
404 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.
402 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.
400 Highland Oaks Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.
105 Amberjack Terrace, Broussard: $304,000.