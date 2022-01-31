Dirk Guidry, a Lafayette-based artist who will be the official visual artist of the 2022 Festival International, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast to discuss his journey in becoming an artist who has evolved into a business entrepreneur.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Guidry has become a popular live events artist who paints with a wide angle lens effect, often arriving a few hours before an event to paint the background of the venue. Then, he paints as the event unfolds, capturing the people and fun happenings.
“People, especially kids, love to watch me paint Bob Ross style,” he said. “It’s highly entertaining, and I love interacting with others.”
Now averaging about 35 live events per year (“That’s basically my day job,” he says), Guidry will produce the collectible festival poster and pin and will do his big reveal at 3 p.m. Feb. 20 at Warehouse 535 Festival’s kickoff party.
Guidry will be onsite at Festival with his own booth offering a portrait series of accompanying pieces based upon the original work.
Guidry, who has a studio at 113 Clinton St., is also becoming well-known as a mural artist. His first commission was “Bayou Sunset” for the Wyndham Garden Inn on Pinhook Road. He recently completed the “100 Years of Baking” mural for Evangeline Maid Bread. “Deep Rooted” for CrossFit Acadiana on Cypress Street in downtown Lafayette is another large work that inspires passersby.
“It’s been a journey to reach a recognizable style and the direction I want my art to take…large, commanding abstract pieces,” he said. “I look at my art as a diary. I see the evolution of my work. I extend myself through the paint onto the canvas.”