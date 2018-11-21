BREAUX BRIDGE — It was a sunny and grand Saturday afternoon.
You couldn’t miss the white pop-up tents hunched over the homegrown pottery and acrylics of Bruci Gauthier or the works in tin, mirrors and glass of Shine and William Sonnier.
It was all this and more in the front yard of Kelly and Robin Guidry as the Open Studio Tours played out in Breaux Bridge over the weekend.
You couldn’t miss the artists, either, for that matter, as they mingled and even worked at their crafts, too.
In the driveway, vintage clothes on racks beckoned for another tour, likewise, the cowgirl boots were made for some more dancing. Nearby, the gear of Jordan Vidrine, a musician who uses sampled vocals in his work, sat poised to go.
In the meantime, though, Ferdy strummed his guitar and sang.
The doors to the home, flung open wide, hosted the art of Hannah Gumbo, Brett Chigoy and Lori Henderson.
It was more of the same again Sunday, fine weather included — sans the clothing and Vidrine — at the Guidry home.
In the yard, the recorded music in the air seemed generated by the breeze, wafting easily about like fluffy dandelion seeds.
“In general, I think it’s a wonderful thing,” said wood and metal sculpture artist Kelly Guidry. “Not only do the patrons enjoy it, but it’s nice to get different artists together and people who are patrons and people who appreciate the artists.
“It makes for a lot of interesting interactions — people that are into the same things — we get a lot of people that come out that are musicians and artists and writers in their own right. So it’s good for everybody. It’s really a lot of fun.”
Like Lafayette’s ArtWalk, believe me, there was a certain amount of fun and socializing during the tour. Many of the world’s problems were solved in the kitchen over gumbo and tasty, exotic concoctions or out in the sun-kissed yard.
But it still comes down to the plan at hand, open studios, and Guidry said artists do make sales, or looking ahead, leave good first impressions.
“I think this introduces this to a lot of people who maybe aren’t as aware of the art, which is wonderful” said Guidry, adding that it may even expand on the regular ArtWalk crowd.
“It’s to kind of broadened that circle a little bit, to get more people aware that there are even this many original artists, that you can get original crafts. And there’s the idea of not just going to the store to buy gifts but get something that’s a one-of-a-kind piece made by a local artisan.”
Gauthier, a Louisiana Crafts Guild member, lives “about three miles down the road in the country,” and experienced her first tour as she etched into the side of a clay bowl.
“This is a good spot to get several people together and then you have better participation on the (Open Studios) route,” she said. “And you’re getting to purchase the art at a studio price.”
Lori Henderson worked on flower headbands “just because I was inspired to,” she said. “As an artist, it’s wonderful to hang out with friends, but it’s always nice to have something to do.”
Henderson, a three-year veteran of the tour, said sitting in the yard with the Guidrys, Sonniers and others was “like a family reunion. The community comes out, Kelly and Robin make all this home cooking,” she smiled. “The concept is amazing.”
William Sonnier, who with his brother Shine, work under the moniker “Leroy’s Boys,” said the different styles of art, from fine to their own outside art, works well together.
“The people that do it, they have their own vision – they’re going this way or that way,” Sonnier said. “Like me. I do what I like. I know I can’t do that. I’m not going to be competitive with this artist.”
The Open Studios Tour began in 1971, but ran its course and then returned three years ago. This year, some 100 artists displayed their work in Sunset, Carencro, Lafayette, Scott, Duson, Youngsville, Arnaudville and New Iberia.
The tour was led by Burnell Lemoine with assistance from the Louisiana Crafts Guild, Lafayette Art Association and volunteers.
And if this past weekend in Breaux Bridge is any indication, The Open Studios Tour may be back for the foreseeable future.