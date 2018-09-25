In honor of Louisiana Craft Beer Week, Wurst Biergarten of Lafayette is holding a seven-day celebration of all things Louisiana and beer.

Activities begin each day at 7 p.m. at The Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St.

"Louisiana Craft Beer Week happens once a year statewide and us being a biergarten we take the chance to show off craft breweries from across the state," said Joshua Well, COO of The Wurst Biergarten. "We try to get some exclusive beers that are usually just in these breweries' tap rooms so people can experience something they've never tried before."

Louisiana Craft Beer Week has different breweries on tap and representatives from each brewery. Featured breweries include

Monday and Tuesday: NOLA Brewing from New Orleans.

Wednesday: Great Raft Brewing from Shreveport and Crying Eagle Brewing Company from Lake Charles.

Thursday: Bayou Teche Brewing from Arnaudville.

Friday: Abita Brewing Company from Abita Springs.

Saturday: Parish Brewing Company from Broussard.

Sunday: A culmination of the week's events that will have as many of the beers and brewers on hand as available.

"We're here to show people what local breweries have to offer and just promote and help each other," said Reno Broussard with NOLA Brewing. "If you go to a place like Colorado to a city like Longmont that has a much smaller population, they've embraced craft beers. They have 36 breweries. We'd love to see more breweries in Lafayette and across Louisiana like they have in Colorado."