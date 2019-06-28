A shopping center with seven suites will open in Broussard by late August or early September.
The 11,000-square-foot C'est Jolie Centre will be at 481 Albertsons Parkway near the Bernard Road intersection. Owner Eddie Raggette owns a shopping center in New Iberia and when he moved to Broussard he decided that he liked the aream, considering Youngsville too saturated, opted build in Broussard.
"We've had some interest, and we offer competitive rates for mixed use, retail, restaurants and professional services to rent space," he said. "Depending on the weather, we should be finished with the parking lot in four to six weeks and are now taking tenant applications."
Suites to be adjustable to tenants needs, he said, and the parking lot will have 95 spaces. One unit has a thru window, and Raggette hopes it can house a restaurant or coffee shop.