The New Orleans-based real estate company that bought 15 acres in south Lafayette has bought a large tract of land that housed a longtime restaurant along Verot School Road, land records show.
Key Real Estate bought 13 acres for $3.75 million from Bouillion Family Properties. Part of the property housed Dax on Verot, 2832 Verot School Road, which closed earlier this year.
The sale comes after company bought the property near Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center for $5.75 million, records show.
The company recently sold its two high-end apartment complexes, the Ansley Walk Apartment Homes and the Robley Place Apartments, to the New York-based Kushner Companies for a combined $93 million, land records show. Kushner Companies is the real estate company once led by Jared Kushner, son-in-law to former President Donald Trump.
Dax on Verot, which had been at that location for 18 years, announced in May it would close in mid-June after owners Charlie and Kathryn Shank lost their lease in order for the property to be sold.
Key Real Estate has properties in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Hattiesburg, Mississippi.