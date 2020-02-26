Lafayette-based home health and hospice services provider LHC Group generated $21.8 million of net income during the fourth quarter, or 70 cents per share, up from $20.5 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net service revenue during the fourth quarter grew to $531.3 million from $509 million.
Over the year, LHC Group's net income increased from $63.5 million to $95.7 million, due in part to several acquisitions. Year-end earnings per share increased from $2.31 to more than $3.
LHC Group acquired 24 home health, hospice, home- and community-based service locations in seven states and the District of Columbia. The deals represent about $81 million in annualized revenue.
For example, in Louisiana, LHC Group and partner Ochsner Health System purchased five Egan Home Health and Hospice provider locations, operating as Southeast Louisiana HomeCare. LHC Group expects about $16 million in annualized revenue from this transaction.
It's a time of significant consolidation in the home health industry, said Keith Myers, the CEO and chairman of LHC Group.
The vast majority of the company's revenue stems from home health services, with more than $389 million out of $531 million total revenue during fourth quarter tied to that service line.
The company may be impacted financially by changes in federal reimbursement rules. As of January, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services adopted a patient-driven groupings model for home health providers, which relies on patient health outcomes for reimbursement rather than just number of visits.
"Early disruptions from the implementation of (patient driven groupings model) and the elimination of the (request for anticipated) payment are already evident among the smaller home health agencies, and we expect this highly fragmented market to consolidate among the top providers in 2020 and beyond," Myers said in a news release.
"While these preparation headwinds were heavier in the fourth quarter, we are confident that we are well positioned for success in 2020," Myers said.
LHC Group has more than 32,000 employees.
LHC closed at $150 per share Wednesday, up from its 52-week peak of $158 per share as of mid-February 2020.