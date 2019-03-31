Former Sysco Louisiana Seafood Chairman Jim Gossen, a native of Lafayette living in Houston, was re-elected president of the Gulf Seafood Foundation, which supports and promotes high standards for the Gulf’s commercial and recreational fisheries industry. Frank Randol, a seafood processor and owner of Randol’s Restaurant in Lafayette, is secretary.
Other officers are Raz Halili, of Prestige Oysters in San Leon, Texas, vice president. and Jennifer Jenkins, of Crystal Seas Oysters in Pass Christian, Mississippi, treasurer. Joining the organization's board are Beth Walton, executive director of Oyster South in Alabama, and the Rev. Sinclair Oubre, a Catholic Diocesan priest and treasurer of the Port Arthur Area Shrimpers Association in Texas.