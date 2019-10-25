Issued Oct. 14-18
Commercial additions/alterations
RESTAURANT: 2668 Johnston St., C-3, Lafayette: Anse Berluchaud Land Co., owner; description, cupcake/ice cream sales; Shea Saucier, applicant; self, contractor; $49,000.
OTHER: 1803 Duhon Road, Duson; St. Basil Church, owner; description, metal building; The Rev. Steve Leblanc, applicant; self, contractor; $7,200.
TENANT BUILD-OUT: 802 Jefferson St., Lafayette; Juliet Properties LLC, owner; description, The Grocery Tavern & Delicatessen; Andre N. Bourque, applicant; Castle Row Construction LLC, contractor; $50,000.
HOSPITAL: 1211 Coolidge St., Lafayette; Lafayette General Medical Center, owner; description, pharmacy renovation; Jason Bethany, applicant; The Lemoine Co. LLC, contractor; $192,782.
TENANT BUILD-OUT: 5750 Johnston St., Lafayette; The Summit Building, owner; description, White Knight; Hammy Davis, applicant; Triad Construction Services, LLC, contractor; $244,000.
New houses
911 Breaux Road; Lafayette; Hays Homes LLC; $350,000.
213 Lambton Drive, Lafayette; Coastal Custom Builders LLC; $261,000.
110 Forestwood Drive, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $305,700.
112 Lukes Hollow Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction; $199,900.
205 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $211,500.
416 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $198,000.
414 Sparrowhawk St., Broussard; DSLD LLC; $225,000.
120 Old Heritage Lane, Carencro; Mitch Higginbotham Construction; $211,500.
117 Egret Road, Lafayette Parish; Johnathon Moore; $396,000.
200 Burning Oaks Drive, Lafayette Parish; Jay Castille Construction Inc.; $301,500.
205 Kellog Ave., Lafayette; Privat General Contractors; $211,500.
206 Tennyson Drive, Broussard; Manuel Builders LLC; $184,837.
Modular home
127 Monkeyshine Road, Scott; Stacey Guillet; $6,804.