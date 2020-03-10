The Downtown Development Authority has expanded its staff by naming Rachel Holland as director of downtown development and planning.

Holland, who has work experience in the public and private sectors, will facilitate downtown real estate development and investment while serving as a liaison for private industry with Lafayette Consolidated Government, DDA CEO Anita Begnaud announced Monday.

Holland was recently planning manager for Lafayette-based Southern Lifestyle Development’s mixed-use and traditional neighborhoods portfolio. She had earlier worked for three years as a planner for LCG and streamlined regulations for infill development and reform policy in downtown and the surrounding neighborhoods.

“Rachel understands the contributions urban areas make to a city, parish and region,” Begnaud said. “Downtown is ready to be a model for market-leading, sustainable development that demonstrates a healthy return on investment. Rachel’s keen understanding of development challenges and opportunities makes her the right choice for this new role."

A Lafayette native who lives in the downtown area, Holland has a master’s degree in architecture degree from Tulane. She has a background in architecture, experience with development codes and involvement in development from planning to construction, Begnaud said.

“I will work to untangle the encumbrances inherent in infill projects that, if left unaddressed, drive development to greenfield sites because those areas have historically been easier to approach,” Holland said. “Reconstructing the narrative about infill development — that it’s too difficult or uneconomical — is critical to retaining and attracting business and industry in downtown Lafayette.”