Discount grocer Aldi, which will open its first of three stores planned for Lafayette next month, was ranked in the top 10 of most popular grocers in America in an annual customer survey.

The fifth annual U.S. Grocery Retailer Performance report released earlier this month from British global customer data science Dunnhumby ranked Aldi sixth overall and ahead of other popular retailers such as Trader Joe’s, Sam’s Club, Walmart Neighborhood market and Target.

Brookshire’s, the parent company of Super 1 Foods and its 13 stores in Acadiana, was ranked 20th overall but also earned a higher ranking for its digital efforts.

The survey ranked retailers based on how well they perform on shopper needs that matter most for driving financial performance and emotional connection with shoppers. It also revealed the latest trends in the industry, which has soared in revenue during the pandemic with more people spending more time at home.

Amazon topped the list for the second year in a row, ahead of Texas-based H-E-B and Market Basket. Brookshire’s was just behind The Fresh Market, which also has a Lafayette store near River Ranch, and ahead of Winco, Sprouts and other regional chains.

Due to the pandemic, the report indicated, the “center of gravity” has shifted for customers with price and quality no longer the main driver for sales. It’s all about price now, and digital services sat even with quality for the first time and near price in its ability to drive retailer success.

Retailers who invested in digital channels tended to have the best year-over-year short term momentum, the report indicated. Digital’s share of total grocery sales grew from 5% to 10% of all sales during the pandemic and is now at 10% of all sales.

Yet half of the U.S. grocery shopping population does not buy groceries online and has no plans to do so. Also, nearly all online shoppers indicated they still buy items inside stores.

“Consumers are now more empowered than ever to choose how they want to shop for each particular shopping mission,” the report indicated.

Grocery stores, like other retailers during the pandemic, have struggled with retaining employees. Turnover rates, which were 40-45% prior to the pandemic, have surged to 60%, which has put a strain on employees as stores have become more crowded with customers.

Aldi will open its store at 4510 Ambassador Caffery Parkway Feb. 10. Other stores are planned for 3120 Louisiana Ave. and the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Company officials have not announced construction dates for the other two stores.