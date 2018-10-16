The Louisiana Small Business Development Center will hold a free seminar on how to start and finance your own business.

The seminar will be held at the Lafayette Public Library, 6101 Johnston St., at 3-5 p.m. Wednesday. Heidi Melancon, director of the LBDSC at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, said the monthly class is a precursor to one-on-one counseling to help entrepreneurs get started.

"It’s to educate a novice on the budget process on starting a business before we take it to helping them with the cash flow and business plan," Melacon said. "A lot of the people who attend feel it’s so close and personal that they want to speak one on one almost immediately so they can be pointed in the right direction to get started with their business."

The class will also go over things like regulatory compliance, creating a budget for startup assets and monthly fixed costs and do a brief overview on creating a business plan.

To register, visit the website or call 337-482-6312.