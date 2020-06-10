The Wonderland Performing Arts Center will move into a vacant space at the South College Center on Johnston Street this fall.

Wonderland, currently at a 3,250-square-foot space at 227-A Bendel Road, will move to the 10,000-square-foot space at 2807 Johnston St. into the former space Louise’s Real Wood Furniture, which closed last year. Construction will start later this month, owner Allison Brandon said, with construction taking 60-90 days.

Wonderland, which specializes in acting, music, dance, musical theatre and design, will add a 160-seat performance space in the new location along two large studios for dancing and rehearsals, one smaller studio and a music lab.

“I love that this location is so central, offers so many amenities – restaurants, stores and coffee and tea shops nearby – and has ample, well-lit parking,” Brandon said. “After many years of focus, hard work, and dedication to growing arts education in our community, having the chance to move into this space feels like a once in a lifetime opportunity that I just couldn’t pass up.”