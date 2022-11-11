Downtown Lafayette leaders still say a new performing arts center would be most effective in downtown Lafayette despite Lafayette Consolidated Government’s pitch to have it built near Cajun Field.
Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the nonprofit arm of the Downtown Development Authority, released a redevelopment study Thursday that indicates a 2,200-seat performing arts center can be built next to the First Horizon Bank tower in a plan it says would be transformational.
A downtown center could include convenient new parking structures, new outdoor performance spaces, restaurants and retail, the study indicated.
The site, which downtown officials first pitched almost a year ago but was ruled out in a study by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, is one of seven DLU pitched in its report that could also serve as a site to build the replacement for the Heymann Center.
DLU and the Acadiana Center for the Arts were among several organizations that last week co-signed a letter to the Lafayette City Council supporting a public process to choose a site for a new performing arts center that would take into account the potential economic impact and overall community benefit.
Last month Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s office announced last month a tentative agreement between the city and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to lease the university-owned property across Congress Street from Cajun Field for $1 a year. The agreement, the statement read, would significantly reduce the cost of the project, which is estimated at $100-150 million.
Reached late Thursday, Guillory’s office declined to comment on the DLU announcement.
“Not only could this performing arts center fit downtown, we believe that a downtown location provides the highest return on investment from the public’s perspective,” DDA CEO Anita Begnaud said. “As we continue conversations about the largest public investments we have ever made as a community, I believe we need to engage the broader public in a meaningful way.
“The hundreds of downtown business owners, entrepreneurs and residential and commercial property owners all deserve an opportunity to make the case that a downtown location would deliver the best visitor experience and the highest return on investment.”