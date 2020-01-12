Petroleum Club of Lafayette has named Matt Soileau as general manager.
He was named interim general manager after the retirement of John O’Meara in August and had served as the assistant general manager for three years at the business and social club.
“We have had wonderful feedback from members and he has already implemented great ideas around the club. The board has been pleased with his performance as interim general manager," said Mark Barton, president of the board or directors.
"I look forward to implementing new ideas for the continued growth of the Petroleum Club as we enter this new decade of 2020,” Soileau said, promising a continuation of great service and food with an experienced staff.