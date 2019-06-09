Kean Miller LLP named Robert M. Kallam as a litigation partner in its Lafayette office.
The lifelong Lafayette resident will practice with the offshore energy and marine litigation practice group and has nearly 30 years of experience in offshore and land-based energy and in maritime, transportation, casualty, premises liability, and complex business and commercial litigation. Kallam earned his bachelor's degree from LSU and juris doctorate from the LSU Law Center.
Bryan Tabor, of Ace Plumbing Inc. in Carencro, has been installed as Lafayette District director on the board of the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors of Louisiana.
President and state plumbing board representative is Carl Bourgeois, of Al Bourgeois Plumbing in New Orleans, President-Elect Russell Robillard, of Reliable Plumbing in Baton Rouge; Vice President Jay Huckabee, of Jay Huckabee Plumbing in West Monroe; and Secretary/Treasurer Keith Bienvenu, of Bienvenu Brothers Enterprises in Metairie.
Other district directors from southeast Louisiana are Jimmy Lockwood, of B&D Plumbing in Baton Rouge, Baton Rouge District; andd David Lorio, of Lorio’s Plumbing in New Orleans, New Orleans District. Directors-at-large are Wayne LaFleur Sr., of LaFleur’s Plumbing in Greenwell Springs, and Todd Murray, of M&M Plumbing in Baton Rouge. Terry Smith, American Plumbing Co. in Baton Rouge, was installed as a state plumbing board representative and Travis Curtis, of B&D Plumbing in Baton Rouge, as the young professionals council representative.
The Louisiana Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth announced the award winners for its Twelfth Annual ACG Louisiana Awards, recognizing growth companies, business professionals and noteworthy transactions throughout the state. Deal Maker of the Year went to Chris Meaux, founder and CEO of online ordering and food delivery company Waitr Holdings Inc., based in Lake Charles with substantial operations in Lafayette. Waitr acquired Minnesota-based Bite Squad to expand into more than 700 cities across 30 states with over 20,000 restaurant partners, 700 corporate employees and over 14,000 drivers.
- Outstanding Corporate Growth to DXC Technology, a Fortune 500 company, and DXC's New Orleans Digital Transformation Center.
- Emerging Growth Company to Greenup Industries in Gonzales, owned and operated by Rodney Greenup Jr. providing maintenance, procurement and construction services to commercial and industrial companies in the Gulf South.
- Deal of the Year to Lamar Advertising Co. in Baton Rouge for the acquisition of Fairway Outdoor Advertising and its billboard operations in five U.S. markets from GTCR LLC for $418.5 million.
- Young Deal Maker of the Year to Charles Cox, director of investments at LongueVue Capital in Metairie leading its business development activities, including the sourcing, evaluation and execution of investments and opportunities for existing portfolio companies.
- Lifetime Achievement Award to Roger Ogden, a real estate developer, civic leader and philanthropist, involved in the development and acquisition of more than $2 billion in commercial real estate, including shopping centers, hotels and office properties and public pro bono projects, and a co-founder of Stirling Properties where for 20 years he led the company as principal and CEO in the development and acquisition of a $200 million portfolio of shopping centers.