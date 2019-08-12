Jamaican restaurant Di Jerk Stop will open a takeout-only location in the Wurst Biergarten, 537 Jefferson St., on Aug. 23.
Operated by Jamaican owners Bobby Marshall and Merick Chambers and their families, it will offer Jamaican cuisine, tropical twists on more common items like coconut cinnamon rolls and even branded merchandise like shirts and hot sauce.
The business began in Eunice in 2016 before moving to Youngsville in 2017 as Da Jerk Shop. The Youngsville location was forced to close in late 2017, and this will be Marshall and Chambers' return to the restaurant game after spending the past two years raising money for this new venture.
"We started this because we saw how people reacted to out culture and Jamaican vibes," Marshall said. "We anticipate that the move to downtown Lafayette will be a huge success for Di Jerk Stop as we would be situated basically in the middle of Lafayette easily accessible to the community on a wider scale."
Marshall, also the head chef, started cooking for friends on holidays and weekends in 2013 and people began requesting more and more of his Jamaican cuisine. Chambers earned a degree in hospitality with a focus in food service management from the University of Technology, Jamaica.