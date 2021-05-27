Motorists can now pay to park in downtown Lafayette via the ParkMobile app.
Users can use the app for on street parking, public surface lots and the parking garages downtown, said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority. The system makes parking downtown easier, so much so that users can find a spot to park before they leave their home.
Users can reserve a spot, pay and add more time on the meter if their times runs out.
“We have been talking about incorporating technology into our parking system for a really long time,” Begnaud said. “Now the user can utilize technology to make the parking experience easier and more efficient. People who come downtown who visit other cities will see that this is a real downtown and they have an easy way to park.”
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette utilizes ParkMobile, which downtown officials hope will lure more visitors downtown. Parking meters will still accept money or credit cards, Begnaud said.
Downtown officials and business owners have long fought a perception battle about parking downtown. A quick survey of those in attendance at a public forum earlier this year rated the experience a 3 on a scale of 1 to 10 with 1 being the worst.
Begnaud noted dialogue needs to begin regarding the private parking lots downtown and how those might be utilized by the public as more people visit downtown.
“People want convenience,” she said. “I think this is a strong step in the right direction to make parking more convenient.”