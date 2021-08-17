ACA.waitrday011.021519

Waitr is a Louisiana-based online food delivery company. 

Waitr has joined forces with Louisiana-based Smoothie King to deliver from over 350 of its locations and other joint initiatives. 

The two companies will team up to promote the partnership, leveraging co-branding marketing opportunities in select markets. Both have already collaborated in the New Orleans market -- one of Waitr's core markets -- with the Saints and Pelicans. 

Waitr’s recent series of digital food ordering integrations will streamline the new partnership. Smoothie King has established digital-ordering platforms to better align with guest-purchasing behaviors in March 2020 and its pickup and delivery capabilities have grown since.

“Smoothie King and Waitr will be a great team and we are excited to offer Waitr users a healthier delivery option with our smoothies made with whole fruits, organic veggies and no artificial color, flavors or preservatives,” said Rebecca Miller, Smoothie King's chief marketing officer.

