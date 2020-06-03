Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory hasn't ruled out using CREATE money to help local dance schools hold their annual revues at the Heymann Center for Performing Arts.
City Councilwoman Nanette Cook asked Guillory at Tuesday's joint council meeting to consider tapping into the $500,000 balance in a cultural economy fund to keep or rehire some of the Heymann Center part-time and full-time employees who are supposed to be laid off effective Friday.
Guillory announced May 22 that 101 full-time and part-time employees at the Heymann Center, Lafayette Science Museum, Acadiana Nature Station and three senior centers would be laid off to cut costs because of a drop in sales tax receipts when businesses were ordered closed by the governor to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
He said the Heymann Center wasn't able to operate anyway, even under Phase 2 of the governor's reopening plan.
But Cook said she got word from the Governor's Office that the Heymann Center may operate for the 21 dance recitals that already are booked.
In a May 29 email to dance schools, Dennis Skerrett, venue administrator, wrote, "Businesses will be allowed to hold events that were previously postponed and scheduled to occur between now and Nov. 1," but only under certain conditions. Tickets will be sold only through Ticketmaster.com, he wrote, because Heymann employees were cut, and they won't receive their money from ticket sales from Ticketmaster for 30 days.
Some stage services, such as pipe and drape work, have to be contracted with an outside vendor, and 12 uniformed officers are to be paid to work security and scan tickets, all at added expense of the dance schools.
At Tuesday's council meeting, Cook reminded Guillory that the dance schools are local small businesses that contribute to the local economy and make up a large part of the Heymann Center's revenue each year. City Councilman Andy Naquin, who had three daughters in dancing at one time, and Parish Councilman Josh Carlson, both Republicans who generally vote in line with Guillory's wishes, also asked him to help the dance schools.
Naquin said LCG should allow the Heymann Center to honor contracts it has already signed with the dance schools. Carlson said if the dance schools have to refund recital fees they've already received from parents, some of the businesses might fail.
Cook said Wednesday that Heymann staff are trying to identify available vendors and their costs while LCG officials are trying to determine if it's too late to reverse the Heymann Center layoffs scheduled to take effect Friday.
The cultural economy money comes from a .25-mill parishwide property tax approved by voters in 2017 to support the culture and arts economy, an initiative of former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux. The CREATE — Culture, Recreation, Entertainment, Arts, Tourism — tax generates more than $500,000 a year.
Guillory is trying to get on the November ballot a proposition to rededicate the .25 mills. Under the proposal, .075 mills would be dedicated to roads and bridges, while .175 mills would be dedicated to fire protection for unincorporated parts of the parish.
The tax is paid by all property owners in the parish, including the municipalities, some of whom pay another tax for their own fire protection. Voters in unincorporated areas rejected in 2019 a tax on themselves for fire protection.