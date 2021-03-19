Laci Laperouse has been appointed executive director for St. Martin Parish Tourism.
Laperouse has served as clerk of the council in St. Martin Parish since 2009. Laperouse was born in Breaux Bridge and raised in St. Martinville.
Home Bank has named Stephen Damore as senior vice president/director of special assets.
He was loan review segment manager at Hancock Whitney Bank and has 25 years of experience in loan workout and loan risk remediation. Damore received his bachelor's degree in accounting and MBA from the University of New Orleans.