Ian Auzenne, morning show co-host on KPEL radio and sports play-by-play broadcaster, admits he might have chosen a different career had he not attended Princeton University.
Speaking with Jan Swift on the Discover Lafayette podcast, Auzenne told the story of how applied to the Ivy League institution after being encouraged by the administration at his school, Beau Chene High School. Princeton, as the story goes, was inviting students from rural and poorer areas of the U.S. to apply for its Leadership Enterprise for a Diverse America summer program.
Once there, Auzenne “absolutely fall in love with Princeton” and he applied to attend college there and was accepted.
You can listen to their conversation here.
“Those four years at Princeton molded me into the person I am now,” he said. “If I wouldn’t have gone there, I don’t know if I’d be in broadcasting, if I’d be in sportscasting. Princeton led me directly into my career. I studied Political Science, but people who know me say I majored in WPRB, Princeton’s student-run radio station, and minored in politics because I spent more time at the station than I did in the classroom or my dorm.”
Auzenne loved Princeton so much he considered staying in the region after graduation, but his grandfather, Darrell Sonnier, died just before graduation. Auzenne then returned to Louisiana and his family.
The first call he made as he was looking for a job was to Darla Montgomery, longtime anchor at KLFY. He was hired and became producer of “Meet Your Neighbor” and editor of “Passe Partout.” Ian was later executive news and special events producer for nine years at KATC before joining Townsquare Media and KPEL in February 2021.