Jerry Prejean, the new Acadiana market president for IberiaBank, got his first job in the banking industry in 1993.
Prejean, who spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast after being named to the position last month, recalled his first position with First National Bank in Lafayette before landing with IberiaBank in 2002 at a time when the bank was growing significantly under the leadership of president and CEO Daryl Byrd.
You can listen to their conversation here.
“I like the fact that as bankers, we can help people formalize their dreams and put a plan in place to help them accomplish those dreams,” Prejean said.
Prejean has volunteered with organizations that focus on helping children in need, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana and the AMI Kids.
Prejean has been involved with AMIkids since it opened in Acadiana in 2008. It’s a residential facility in Branch with space for up to 36 boys ages 12 to 17 who have been convicted of minor crimes.
Prejean has also been board chair for the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and was recently named secretary of One Acadiana.
“It’s important that we continue to diversify our economy," he said. "My involvement as chair of Lafayette Economic Development Authority really saw the need to help continue to attract businesses here. If any young professional is out there, really get involved and invest in your community."