Employees at a Lafayette Starbucks have filed a petition to unionize.
Workers at the location at 4300 Ambassador Caffery Parkway filed documents with the National Labor Relations Board last week to for a union, the latest Starbucks location in the country to do so.
The request includes all 20 full- and part-time baristas and shift supervisors at the location. The workers are affiliated with Workers United, a Philadelphia-based labor union that represents about 86,000 workers in the U.S. and Canada.
Workers must now vote on the matter, and if 30% votes in favor, the NLRB will certify the union for collective bargaining. Once a union is recognized, the employer is required to bargain with the union rep.
Employees at Starbucks locations across the country have filed petitions to unionize. At least 280 Starbucks stores have petitioned the National Labor Relations Board to hold union votes since late last year, and at least 122 stores have voted to unionize, reports indicate.
It's the latest among Starbucks location in Louisiana in which employees are attempting to unionize in recent months, NLRB documents show. Employees at a Starbucks store in New Orleans voted in June to become the first unionized location in Louisiana.