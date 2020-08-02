It's been a long time since Blaise Zuschlag washed an ambulance at Acadian Companies in Lafayette, but his work ethic inspired longtime CEO Richard Zuschlag to tap his son as the company's next chief administrative officer.
"Blaise spent his summers washing ambulances or running errands, stuck outside in the hot summer sun while his older brother was in the air conditioning, but he didn't complain too much," the CEO and board chairman said.
Richard Zuschlag said he expects to retire in the next three to five years, but said it's an open race for whomever could become the next CEO. Many in top management began as paramedics and have worked for decades in the business.
"There's probably half a dozen executives who could become CEO; Blaise is one of them. The future is unknown, but he could have a shot at it," the executive said.
Zuschlag noted that Acadian Companies is privately held but only 20% is owned by the Zuschlag family, while the remaining 80% is employee-owned. The company has a board of directors who "must watch out for the best interest of the employees," he said.
Blaise Zuschlag, who is in his late 30s, is taking over the role of chief administrative officer from John Zuschlag, his father's younger brother who recently retired, and is a vice president.
"He's run every department our company has. It's hard to see him leave after 44 years," said Richard Zuschlag, who remembers his brother working as the janitor while still in high school, but then he "fell in love" with Lafayette and never left.
"He was just great. I can even remember when we expanded to Houma; he moved there to make it work," Richard Zuschlag said.
Acadian Companies has grown since the 1970s from about half a dozen people to just shy of 5,000 employees.
As chief administrative officer, Blaise Zuschlag will oversee purchasing, fleet maintenance, information and technology, in addition to corporate planning and operations.
He has worked for Acadian Companies since 2013 in various roles, such as business analyst and director of administration. He previously had worked in financial services in private banking at JP Morgan Chase. The Lafayette native holds a bachelor's degree in finance from LSU and an MBA from Tulane University.
As chief of staff in recent years, Blaise Zuschlag has been a company representative in the community, in business meetings and government settings. He already serves on many community boards, such as the Lafayette Education Foundation, One Acadiana executive committee and the Evangeline Area Boy Scouts Swamp Base Capital Campaign.
"A lot of people come up to me and say, 'He's more user friendly than you are,'" Zuschlag said of his son. "He has a better way of communicating with the younger generation. He'll have an awful lot of responsibility, and I think he's going to do great because he has a good heart."
"I'm not the easiest person to work for," Richard Zuschlag quipped.
A successful business is led by people who "have passion for your work" and "get involved in the community to make it a better place," he said.
"While mistakes have been made in the past, one of the successes of Acadian Ambulances has been giving back to the community and it's somewhat of a magnet because we attract people like that," he said.
What the company needs more than managers right now are medics in the field, and there's a new graduating class of 174 EMTs expected to emerge from the local educational system soon, he said.
"A lot of people want to come and manage Acadian Ambulances, but we really need people in the field. Many in management started out working at the bottom and rose up through the ranks and that has served us well because they know what to expect and have hands-on experience," he said.