At Toot Toot’s Kitchen in Youngsville, things have moved quickly since Ashley Higginbotham opened it in 2018.
The restaurant, which opened in mid-2018 near Sugar Mill Pond at 107 Centre Sarcelle Blvd. Suite 709, in January expanded its location by adding another 900 square feet. That meant it went from one dining room with five tables to having two full-size dining rooms and a children’s area that sports 17 tables just to meet demand.
Restaurant sales in Lafayette Parish in 2019 topped $400 million for the first time, and being in Youngsville was a plus for the restaurant as well.
After another year of solid residential and retail growth, Youngsville’s retail sales in the last three years rose just over 25% to $295 million, setting a record for the city and while also posting the highest increase among municipalities in Lafayette Parish in that period.
"I opened in mid-2018, so I didn't have too much to compare it to, but 2019 was really good for my business," Higginbotham said. "This year's holiday meals far exceeded 2018's numbers, and we just recently expanded to take over the suite next door... We didn't have enough room for people, and people would leave because they didn't want to wait. So we had to expand."
The year in retail sales was very good in the parish in 2019, hinting that recovery is on the horizon for an economy that took a pretty massive hit in 2015 and 2016 when the price of oil plummeted.
According to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, total retail sales in the parish reached $6.3 billion, just shy of the $6.4 billion in 2014 before the economy went south. Sales were up nearly 5% from 2018’s totals and 9% from 2017 with with every month last year posting year-over-year increases.
Those numbers may be a sign that development in the cities surrounding Lafayette and diversification into the medical and technology sectors are filling the void and steadily helping the parish recover economically.
"This is a steady economy with a limited number of energy jobs, and that limited number is likely to continue due to a variety of issues like Louisiana's attractiveness to the industry and the worldwide price," Gothreaux said. "Oil is a global commodity and if it remains where it is, we won't have a significant oil and gas recovery. But just because you're not booming, doesn't mean you're in a bust."
Last year’s data shows Carencro and Youngsville posted the biggest increase from the previous year. Carencro rose 13.6%, Youngsville 6.2%, city of Lafayette 3.9%, Scott 2.6% and Broussard 1.6%. Sales in the unincorporated areas rose 15.5%.
In Youngsville, Mayor Ken Ritter cites the city’s sports complex as a reason for increase in sales. Last weekend the city hosted Mardi Gras Mambo, a 13-team tournament of NCAA Division I softball teams, at the complex.
"We're appreciative of the entrepreneurs willing to open their businesses here in Youngsville and more residents shopping local,” he said. “But I think it's fair to say we've had this record year because we've become a destination location as we're bringing people in from outside our community for things and events like at the Youngsville Sports Complex."
Development in Carencro along Interstate 49 has been a factor in the boost in sales there. Mayor Glenn Brasseaux says that not only has this boom brought more restaurants, retailers and overall business to Carencro, but it's also allowing them to fund much needed public works projects like new water, sewer and sludge treatment plants, which the city has sorely needed and can also support more development in the future.
In 2010, before the Super 1 Foods was built, retail sales in the Carencro was just over $98 million. Other commercial development followed just east of the I-49 exit, and sales since have increased 178%.
By the end of this year, Gothreaux predicted, the area’s steady growth will be revealed to be the region's "new normal." He said that it will still take some time and more diversification for the economy to return to what it was, but indications point toward the parish's economy's continued growth.
"Retail sales generally indicate how people are doing at the moment and over time it gives you a trend," Gothreaux said. "The trend is up. There's no doubt about it. All of our indicators for the Economic Performance Index show us moving positively, slowly over time. The trends are pointing toward this slow and steady growth being the new reality, and we have to adjust. But it appears we are doing that quite well."