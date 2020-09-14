A Lafayette insurance agent has been issued a cease and desist order by the Louisiana Department of Insurance for allegedly misappropriated insurance premiums.
Matthew Sias, a property and casualty producer and owner of MSJ Insurance Agency, allegedly accepted premium payments from multiple clients but failed to remit their premiums, according to a statement from the Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon’s office. The actions resulted in the cancellation of their policies.
Donelon’s office also issued a revocation, summary suspension and a fine. Sias and his office had been previously issued regulatory actions for similar activity, Donelon said.
Contacted Monday afternoon, Sias said he was filing an appeal after he said both complaints were corrected after they were filed last year. The first involved a customer closed on a house and a check was written out to the company but with the wrong address, and Sias refunded the customer $1,100 and $3,400 to the escrow account.
The second involved a flood insurance policy that was cancelled and the check was sent to his office, he said. He refunded that customer the amount, estimated at $1,100.
“I’ve been doing this for five years,” Sias said. “This is normal in situations like this.”
Sias has 30 days to file an appeal or the above actions will become final, Donelon said.