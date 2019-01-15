Broussard Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Jeremy Hidalgo was recently named chief operating officer position for the City of Broussard.
Mayor Ray Bourque who was sworn into office Jan. 2, hired Hidalgo to the newly created position in hopes to make the city's structure more stable and a better place for continued growth. Hidalgo will be in charge of going over everything from infrastructure projects to land development to what can be done to help current businesses grow and hire more, city spokesperson Amy Jones said.
Stacy Romero, who was the chamber's community development manager, will serve as interim president and CEO.
"Mayor Bourque sees that (Jeremy's) experience is integral to the mayor's plan to continue to grow the city," she said. "There are so many opportunities toward helping businesses grow and expand, and Jeremy will be a key person in helping us do that." Jones said.
Hidalgo had led the chamber to experience a 70 percent growth in membership and engagement and moved the group toward marketing the community's business-friendly culture to attract new businesses, chamber officials said in a press release. He called his time with the chamber as a "life-changing experience."
“The past three and a half years have been extremely rewarding for me," Hidalgo said. "Getting to work alongside such strong community leaders has been a blessing, and leading the Broussard chamber has been one of the greatest privileges of my career."
