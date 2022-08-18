Claudy St. Louis has been named executive director of Bridge Ministry of Acadiana.
St. Louis was previously athletic director at Westminster Christian Academy and has been head men’s soccer coach at then-named Louisiana College. He is a graduate of LC and earned a master’s degree from Arkansas State.
Established in 2002, Bridge Ministry of Acadiana is an all-denominational Christian Community Development ministry that relationally empowers lives in our neighborhood and community. It is located in the generationally under-resourced Four Corners area of Lafayette and has adult programs that empower families, neighborhood, school and community.
Heather Blanchard has been named president and CEO of United Way of Acadiana after serving in an interim role since May.
Blanchard has served in the dual role of chief operating officer of United Way and executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of South Louisiana since CASA SoLA entered into a management agreement with United Way two years ago.
She was the first executive director at the Miles Perret Cancer Center. She helped put Healing House: Hope for Grieving Children and Komen Acadiana on solid, sustainable footing in her time as executive director of those organizations.
Jennifer Jackson of Lafayette was named to the Urban League of Louisiana’s Small Business Advisory Council.
Jackson, owner of Keystone Nutrition of Lafayette, is the lone representative from southwest Louisiana and will serve a term that runs from August until November 2023.
The Urban League of Louisiana launched the board as a strategic outreach and voice of the community mechanism to support its work in deploying the SBA Community Navigator Pilot Program in select cities across Louisiana. The council will provide the Urban League of Louisiana with valuable insights on the community-specific business needs, challenges, opportunities, and ecosystem gaps that exist within Louisiana’s most underserved communities.