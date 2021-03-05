This could be the year significant tax reform happens in the state Legislature, including finally establishing a centralized system to collect sales tax, the head of the Louisiana Business and Industry said.
Stephen Waguespack, president and CEO of the state’s business lobbying organization, told members of One Acadiana that more pro-business legislators who were elected in the last cycle are primed to make significant changes to the state’s tax system during this year’s session that convenes April 12.
Changes could come with the state’s franchise tax, sales tax collections, income tax and severance tax on oil and gas, he noted, after years of attempts to do have fallen flat at the capitol.
“What’s different this year is this new business-minded legislature – they’re coming to us this year and they say, ‘We’re ready,’” Waguespack said. “We’re ready to tackle these issues we’ve long talked about. We’re ready to do something about centralized sales tax collection. We’re ready to lower income tax rates across the board. We’re ready to go and make us more competitive.”
The centralized sales tax collection issue has been raised in past legislative sessions, but this year it’s been identified by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder as the top issue of the upcoming session. Sales taxes are currently collected by school boards of each parish, making Louisiana only one of three states in the country — Colorado and Hawaii the others — that does not have a centralized sales tax collection system.
What’s different now, Waguespack noted, than in previous debates on the issue is the rise in online commerce and how those out-of-state companies make sales tax payments to the state and not to the local governing bodies.
Making local retailers jump through more hoops than the larger companies is unfair, he said.
“In our opinion, this is the holy grail of this session,” Waguespack said. “If there’s one thing you could choose, this would be it. If you pass this, it doesn’t cost the state one dime. It doesn’t cost local government one dime. So it’s really a no-cost issue to fix. This has to happen this year.”
The matter will require voter approval through a constitutional amendment, and the logistics remain to be worked out. Past efforts to centralize sales tax collections failed for a number of reasons, one of which was it would eliminate local sales tax collection jobs.
How the system would operate will have to be worked out before it goes to the voters.
The state’s income tax, meanwhile, could be reduced if the legislature removes the federal income tax deduction. Currently taxpayers can claim their federal tax payment on their state income tax return, and last year that total amounted to $870 million, he said.
If that deduction get tossed, the state could reduce the individual rate from 6% to possibly 4% and the corporate rate from 8% to possibly 5%, he said.
“It makes sense,” he said. “No one gets hurt in the process, and we move up in the rankings, making us more competitive for big investments here in Louisiana.”
The franchise and inventory taxes, Waguespack noted, should be wiped off the books. Texas does not have a franchise tax, and Mississippi is phasing its franchise tax out.
Inventory taxes, meanwhile, are hurting businesses to keep equipment in Louisiana and forces them to move it elsewhere.
“Just drive down (U.S.) 90 to the bayou (region) and look at all those equipment yards, and you’ll see there’s less equipment and less inventory,” he said. “That’s a direct result of a shrinking economy and burdensome inventory taxes that incentivize to send their inventory elsewhere. You can’t punish someone for having inventory, especially in the last year.”