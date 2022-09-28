Officials in the city of Broussard have identified three areas along high traffic roadways that they are promoting for retail development.
Mayor Ray Bourque and others on Wednesday announced the city’s Retail Ready Initiative, which targets seven tracts of land that encompass nearly 170 acres along either U.S. 90, Ambassador Caffery Parkway or St. Nazaire Road just outside the Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park.
Sizes range from 5.5 acres to 58.9 acres, and all sites are shovel-ready for retail investment and commercial development, Bourque said.
City officials are working with the Lafayette Economic Development Authority and its Broussard Economic Development Council to help lure developers.
“We are committed to attracting large and small businesses to our community,” Bourque said. “When Broussard attracts business investments that encourages investments in our city, it stimulates jobs in our economy, and a strong economy attracts new residents and growth. The cycle continues when we are proactive and we can encourage these things to happen in our community.”
The initiative comes as the city’s retail sales have bounced back this year, according to data compiled by the Lafayette Parish School Board and LEDA.
Retail sales there slumped following the oil and gas industry’s collapse in 2015 with sales in 2020 down nearly 20% from its 2014 totals, data shows. Between April 2019 and April 2021, sales grew just under 10% when every other municipality in the parish had double-digit growth.
Yet in 2021, with the arrival of the SafeSource Direct plant that will eventually employ 1,200, sales increased 20% and are already 21% ahead of last year’s pace.
Last year the city was designated a Louisiana Development Ready Community, the first municipality in Lafayette Parish to earn the certification.
Smaller retailers have opened up of late, Bourque noted, including a Batteries Plus store that will open this week at 224 St. Nazaire Road, Suite 103, and the McDonald’s that is under construction along St. Nazaire Road.
“Broussard is on fire,” LEDA CEO Mandi Mitchell said. “Every time I come here we are celebrating a major milestone. I have to say economic development is all about partnerships. I travel the country and talk to other economic developers and hear sometimes they don’t have the same benefit of having a partnership with their elected officials. So we are blessed.”
The most notable of the sites is the 58.9-acre site, which is city officials have designated the Ambassador Commons zone, the name of the commercial development that Broussard-based Billeaud Companies is designing there. First announced in 2018, it will include a 150,000-square-foot retail center that owners hope to have anchored by a grocery store and feature spaces for restaurants.
The project’s initial grocery tenant backed out, said Billeaud CEO Steven Hebert, and owners are hoping to find a replacement. Billeaud Companies has broken ground on 168 residential lots near Martial Billeaud Elementary School at 500 E. Fairfield Drive, and the remaining property will include single family homes, cottage homes, townhomes and a 200-unit apartment building.
The site is alongside the stretch of U.S. 90 that will be widened to six lanes between the St. Nazaire Road exit and the Ambassador Caffery Parkway intersection. Work is scheduled to begin in November.
The other sites include three tracts in what the city is referring to as the Ambassador Caffery Zone, which is bordered by Ambassador Caffery Parkway, South Morgan Road, Albertson Parkway and South Bernard Road. The lots there are 5.5, 28.6 and 13.3 acres.
The St. Julien Park Frontage Zone has two tracts of 20.4 and 15.5 acres.
The retail ready zones, said Helen Thibeaux with the Broussard Economic Development Commission, is another initiative that will bring attention to the city and show that “Broussard is truly a prime area for development.”