Ben Faulk was named Junior Farmer of the Year for the 2018 Crowley Rice Festival, which runs Oct. 18-21. A student at LSU-Eunice and graduate of Notre Dame High School, he and his family operate Faulk Farms, which specializes in rice, soybeans and crawfish.

I started working on our farm at around 9 years old. I would drive race carts during the summer. My brother and I would crawfish a small pond during the winter.

I realized I was interested in farming from an early age, but I never really got into it until I chose to quit football my freshman year of high school. Ever since then I have been pretty much working or been a part of the day-to-day activities on the farm.

I have six siblings, and I am the second to last. All of my siblings have driven carts during the summer, and most of us have crawfished. My sister and my cousin, J.W., taught me how to drive the cart when I was a kid.

A typical workday for me can range from activities of driving 18-wheelers, maintaining fields, checking water, helping out around the shop or the bins. I have school Monday, Wednesday and Friday at LSU-E, so on those days I work from noon until we get off. On Tuesdays and Thursdays I work full days.

Crawfish season is a very busy time of the year. You are checking your water every day. Picking up the crawfish sacks from the fields, grading the crawfish -- that happens every day for the whole season.

My family has a long history with the Rice Festival. Two great-grandfathers, a great uncle and both grandfathers have been named Farmer of the Year. What does that mean? I guess to me it means that I have big shoes to fill.