Interior alterations
SCHOOL: 139 Teurlings Drive, description, wrestling practice building addition; applicant, O’Rourke & Frick Architects; contractor, 4G Structures; $72,000.
RETAIL: 620 Guilbeau Road, description, The Apothecary Shoppe; applicant, Eric Vidrine; contractor, Manuel Commercial; $205,124.
SCHOOL: 139 Teurlings Drive, description, classroom renovations; applicant and contractor, Guidry Builders; $514,000.
OFFICE: 3639 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, applicant, Premium Glass Products; contractor, Premium Products of LA; $2 million.
RETAIL: 2005 Verot School Road, applicant and contractor, Gleason Ledet Construction; $143,000.
REMODEL: 5800 U.S. 90 East, Broussard, description, commercial remodel Building A; applicant, Entergy; $8,951,307.
Commercial demolition
RESTAURANT: 2320 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, Superior Grill; applicant and contractor, Pellerin & Sons; $112,000.
RETAIL: 109 Old Camp Road, no suite listed, description, Sally’s Beauty applicant, Michael Van Murray; contractor, owner; $2,000.
New commercial
None filed.
New residential
215 Fallis Road: Leroy P. Frederick, $85,000.
123 Greek St.: Leroy P. Frederick, $144,000.
119 Greek St.: Leroy P. Frederick, $70,000.
121 Greek St.: Leroy P. Frederick, $70,000.
106 Tyreek Drive: LA Consultants, $171,000.
201 Lukes Hollow Lane: Shivers Brothers Construction, $188,550.
418 Magnolia Farms Road, Carencro: Manuel Builders, $346,230.
101 Fresh Fields Lane: Platinum Homes, $338,850.
114 Redfern St.: Legacy Contracting, $284,850.
93 Stone Hill Road: Greatwood Homes, $170,422.
301 Harvest Creek Lane: Prestigious Home Builders, $482,310.
116 Horizon Lane: Simon L. Melancon, $196,920.
205 Becky Lane: Prestige Custom Homes, $360,360.
308 Judice Lane: Duson, DSLD, $187,380.
304 Judice Lane: Duson, DSLD, $169,110.
210 Archangel Drive: Marshall Porter Construction, $423,450.
210 Harvest Creek Lane: Heritage Homebuilders II, $321,480.
200 Canterbury Road: homeowner, $625,050.
104 Cherrywood Drive: Shivers Brothers Construction, $291,150.
215 Kellogg Ave.: Fernand Privat, $220,500.
602 Greyford Drive: Hollier’s Home Improvement, $464,580.
216 Canary Palm Way, Broussard: E.J. Rock Construction; $317,960.
400 Sunshine Rise Drive, Broussard: Acadiana Home Builders, $250,000.
103 Shadow Bend Drive, Broussard: Shivers Brothers Construction, $220,000.
105 Shadow Bend Drive, Broussard: Shivers Brothers Construction, $210,000.
100 Shadow Bend Drive, Broussard: Shivers Brothers Construction, $220,000.
103 Snapping Lane, Broussard: Prestige Custom Homes, $450,000.
204 Rue de la Mosaique, Broussard: Rajun Cajun Construction, $665,500.