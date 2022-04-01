ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Interior alterations

SCHOOL: 139 Teurlings Drive, description, wrestling practice building addition; applicant, O’Rourke & Frick Architects; contractor, 4G Structures; $72,000.

RETAIL: 620 Guilbeau Road, description, The Apothecary Shoppe; applicant, Eric Vidrine; contractor, Manuel Commercial; $205,124.

SCHOOL: 139 Teurlings Drive, description, classroom renovations; applicant and contractor, Guidry Builders; $514,000.

OFFICE: 3639 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, applicant, Premium Glass Products; contractor, Premium Products of LA; $2 million.

RETAIL: 2005 Verot School Road, applicant and contractor, Gleason Ledet Construction; $143,000.

REMODEL: 5800 U.S. 90 East, Broussard, description, commercial remodel Building A; applicant, Entergy; $8,951,307.

Commercial demolition

RESTAURANT: 2320 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, Superior Grill; applicant and contractor, Pellerin & Sons; $112,000.

RETAIL: 109 Old Camp Road, no suite listed, description, Sally’s Beauty applicant, Michael Van Murray; contractor, owner; $2,000.

New commercial

None filed. 

New residential

215 Fallis Road: Leroy P. Frederick, $85,000.

123 Greek St.: Leroy P. Frederick, $144,000.

119 Greek St.: Leroy P. Frederick, $70,000.

121 Greek St.: Leroy P. Frederick, $70,000.

106 Tyreek Drive: LA Consultants, $171,000.

201 Lukes Hollow Lane: Shivers Brothers Construction, $188,550.

418 Magnolia Farms Road, Carencro: Manuel Builders, $346,230.

101 Fresh Fields Lane: Platinum Homes, $338,850.

114 Redfern St.: Legacy Contracting, $284,850.

93 Stone Hill Road: Greatwood Homes, $170,422.

301 Harvest Creek Lane: Prestigious Home Builders, $482,310.

116 Horizon Lane: Simon L. Melancon, $196,920.

205 Becky Lane: Prestige Custom Homes, $360,360.

308 Judice Lane: Duson, DSLD, $187,380.

304 Judice Lane: Duson, DSLD, $169,110.

210 Archangel Drive: Marshall Porter Construction, $423,450.

210 Harvest Creek Lane: Heritage Homebuilders II, $321,480.

200 Canterbury Road: homeowner, $625,050.

104 Cherrywood Drive: Shivers Brothers Construction, $291,150.

215 Kellogg Ave.: Fernand Privat, $220,500.

602 Greyford Drive: Hollier’s Home Improvement, $464,580.

216 Canary Palm Way, Broussard: E.J. Rock Construction; $317,960.

400 Sunshine Rise Drive, Broussard: Acadiana Home Builders, $250,000.

103 Shadow Bend Drive, Broussard: Shivers Brothers Construction, $220,000.

105 Shadow Bend Drive, Broussard: Shivers Brothers Construction, $210,000.

100 Shadow Bend Drive, Broussard: Shivers Brothers Construction, $220,000.

103 Snapping Lane, Broussard: Prestige Custom Homes, $450,000.

204 Rue de la Mosaique, Broussard: Rajun Cajun Construction, $665,500.