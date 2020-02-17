A preliminary plat proposal for national discount grocer Aldi to open a Lafayette store was approved by the Lafayette City Planning Commission.
Proposed for the three acres near the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Curran Lane, a preliminary plat approval was sought with an extension of Curran Lane while connecting Orgeron Drive, which is where the contention with local residents lies.
“We’re not against Aldi opening a store. We’re just against them extending Curran Lane to Orgeron Drive. Ambassador Caffery is a madhouse at rush hour and during the holidays and this will add another backway from Ambassador Caffery to Johnston Street through our neighborhood. This will increase traffic and put our kids at risk,” said Heidi Thibodeaux, an Orgeron Heights resident.
Thibodeaux was among more than 100 residents who voiced their fears that if Curran Lane is extended to Belle Dame Drive and connected to Orgeron Drive, the traffic coming from Aldi and Walmart will pour into their neighborhoods.
She has put together a petition to oppose the connection, and she obtained 330 signatures from the 353 occupied houses in the neighborhood. Of the three roads that would be most impacted within the neighborhood, Orgeron Drive, Bonaire Drive and Maple Drive, almost 95% of the homes’ residents signed in opposition to the extension.
“I used to live in a neighborhood where they connected a dead-end street to a major road and a bigger neighborhood. The traffic was constant day and night. We couldn’t let our kids play outside anymore. The traffic problem took away the sense of community and created animosity between neighbors. I don’t want that to happen again,” said Orgeron Heights resident Thaddeus Norris.
Many others voiced worries that building the Aldi and the extension might cause even more flooding problems for the neighborhood. Extra runoff from the development and additional traffic could push higher floodwaters into their homes during heavy rain events.
David Hassen with ALDI said they support the community’s position as they only petitioned for Curran Lane to be extended to a cul de sac, but it is the city’s idea to extend it to Belle Dame Drive and connect to Orgeron Drive.
Warren Abadie, interim director of traffic, roads and bridges, said the connection will give the Belle and William Drive neighborhoods a safer second outway that will help cut down on accidents on Johnston Street. The connection to Orgeron will also allow for safer turns onto Ambassador Caffery.
Abadie proposed making Orgeron Drive an out-running road only, however residents opposed that, as well.
The Lafayette City Planning Commission approved the plan unanimously with the amendment that Orgeron Drive would not be connected to the extension, which solicited cheers and applause from the packed chamber.
Aldi specializes in fast-moving grocery items instead of the wide variety carried in traditional supermarkets. A typical Aldi will carry about 1,300 items stocked on four or five aisles with spacious checkouts and without services like a pharmacy or in-store bank.
Customers can bring their own shopping bags or buy reusable ones from the store. They also must pay a quarter for a shopping cart, but the coin is refunded upon the cart’s return to the storefront.
The store also offers 70 varieties of produce and healthy alternatives, including its Fit & Active brand of products that are low in fat and sodium, the organic SimplyNature products and the liveGfree line of gluten-free products.
The property is owned by the Hernandez Family Irrecovable Trust, which announced a 6,200-square-feet shopping center under construction on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in October will feature up to five retail units along with a new location for La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant and Cantina.
Once construction begins, Has seen said the grocery store should be open in six months, but the project still has a way to go before any development can begin.