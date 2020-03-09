The group that wants to resurrect the Madeline Cove project on Lafayette’s north side finalized the purchase of the property, records show.

Developer Terrica Smith with Cachet Real Estate and SALT Capital Equity Group bought the 14.38-acre property on Madeline Avenue from Southeast Property Group of Hammond for $700,000, according to documents filed Friday with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.

Plans including breaking ground this summer on the $14 million development that will feature 30 affordable homes, 60 townhomes, a 50-unit senior complex and a retail building.

Smith and her group are resuming the project after it went dormant after previous developers installed the streets, drainage and electric and even began building the first house before activity halted. Southeast Property Group bought the property in 2006, several liens over the years were placed on the property.

The Lafayette city and parish councils waived the liens during a February meeting. 

