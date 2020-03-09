The group that wants to resurrect the Madeline Cove project on Lafayette’s north side finalized the purchase of the property, records show.
Developer Terrica Smith with Cachet Real Estate and SALT Capital Equity Group bought the 14.38-acre property on Madeline Avenue from Southeast Property Group of Hammond for $700,000, according to documents filed Friday with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Plans including breaking ground this summer on the $14 million development that will feature 30 affordable homes, 60 townhomes, a 50-unit senior complex and a retail building.
So what do you when you have a dream project that you’re convinced can change your neighborhood but more than 100 people say no to helping you…
Smith and her group are resuming the project after it went dormant after previous developers installed the streets, drainage and electric and even began building the first house before activity halted. Southeast Property Group bought the property in 2006, several liens over the years were placed on the property.
The Lafayette city and parish councils waived the liens during a February meeting.
Acadiana Business Today: LAGCOE explores alternatives; 'exposition floors are a dying event'; City, parish councils OK Stuller property tax break without discussion, vote
The Louisiana Gulf Coast Oil Exposition may return to Acadiana someday but perhaps in a smaller, more contemporary and unfamiliar form.
One of the first acts of the new Lafayette city and parish councils was to waive local property taxes for wholesale jewelry manufacturer Stull…
The Florida couple who bought the old discount furniture store near Scott wants to convert it to a commercial kitchen later this year.
The group that wants to resurrect the Madeline Cove project on Lafayette’s north side finalized the purchase of the property, records show.
How I Got Here with brandRUSSO CEO Jaci Russo: If you're trying to market a product, find your target audience
Jaci Russo is CEO and co-founder of brandRUSSO, a branding agency she started in 2001 along with her husband, Michael. The company will hold B…
UL economist Gary Wagner on the Discover Lafayette podcast: Municipal governments should rely more on property tax than sales tax
A first generation college graduate, UL economist Gary Wagner initially pursued political science as a major.