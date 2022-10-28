It's been 90 years since Hulo Landry learned he wouldn't be able to work in the family business of baking Evangeline Maid Bread because of an allergy to the bakery's flour.
That misfortune — along with his entrepreneurial spirit and some encouragement from his supporters — would ultimately inspire Landry to open Poor Boy's Riverside Inn. Today, it's believed to be the oldest restaurant in Lafayette Parish — and possibly all of Acadiana.
Landry, a country man from Youngsville, was 30 when he invested $1.30 in sugary flavorings so he could open a sno-ball wagon in downtown Lafayette. Three sno-balls cost just 5 cents.
Although the sno-balls were popular, his customers were even more taken by the huge po-boy sandwiches he made for lunch each day. Customers regularly offered to pay him for his lunch and gave him the nickname Poor Boy.
Landry soon began selling po-boys alongside the sno-balls at his downtown cart.
Local leaders such as Kaliste Saloom Jr., a retired judge who died in 2017 at the age of 99, were among the regulars who encouraged Landry to open a restaurant where people could sit down and socialize while eating. With help from Saloom, Landry secured a loan and opened a restaurant called Poor Boy's in 1932 on St. John Street near Congress Street in downtown Lafayette.
Poor Boy's quickly outgrew its downtown location.
In 1939, Landry purchased Huff's Riverside Restaurant on Pinhook Road at the Bayou Vermilion where the DoubleTree by Hilton is now located. He renamed his restaurant to Poor Boy's Riverside Inn and expanded the menu to include seafood and steaks. Landry's restaurant deal came with a city agreement that required him to open and close the Pinhook drawbridge as needed for watershed traffic along the Vermilion.
Soon after the relocation, the 1940 flood of the river devastated the restaurant. It took just three months for Landry to reopen.
In 1946, Riverside Inn became Lafayette's first fully air-conditioned restaurant.
Riverside Inn was also the first in the region to offer many dishes, including emu, alligator, crawfish etouffée and blackened redfish.
According to present-day owner Lori Hurst, Riverside Inn chefs taught Paul Prudhomme and other notable Louisiana chefs different twists on Cajun cooking, such as blackening redfish and topping catfish with crawfish etouffée.
When Landry died in 1958, his daughter, Kathlyn, and her husband, Larry Hurst, took over the restaurant.
In 1977, Riverside Inn moved to its current location at 240 Tubing Road in Broussard.
Two of Kathlyn and Larry Hurst's children, Richard and Elaine, began learning the ins and outs of the restaurant business under their parents' guidance. In 1985, they opened a second location of the restaurant called Little River Inn in the former Trappey's building at 833 E. Main St. in New Iberia. Little River Inn remained open until 2020.
Kathlyn Hurst worked at Riverside Inn until she died in 2021. Today, the restaurant tradition continues with her son, Richard Hurst, and daughter-in-law, Lori Hurst, at the helm.
The Hursts celebrated the restaurant's 90th anniversary on Friday with a ceremony at the restaurant.