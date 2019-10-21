Fashion retailer H&M will open its Acadiana Mall store at noon on Nov. 21, company officials announced Monday morning.
The Lafayette store will be the sixth the Swedish company will open in Louisiana when it opens the 16,000-square-foot store that sells fashion-forward clothing for men, women and children in the Macy's wing of the mall. The store will also include a separate “shop in shop” section for accessories and a H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14-year-olds.
H&M will offer the first 100 shoppers in line an H&M Access to Fashion Pass, valued at $10-$500. Customers in line after the first 100 shoppers will receive a $10 Access to Fashion Pass, and customers who garment recycle on opening day can also enter to win a gift card of $50-$250.
The company, which boasts of its support for local communities, will employ 20 people at the store. It also agreed to a seven-year lease with seven two-year options to extend it, according to court records.
The company was named among America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2019 by Forbes magazine. The company reported an 11% increase in net sales in the second quarter but also noted it will reduce the number of stores it planned to open this year by 45 and focus more on digital investments.
In 2013, H&M was the first global fashion company to launch in store Garment Recycling. In 2018 alone, H&M U.S. diverted over 3.4 million lbs. of unwanted textiles from landfills. The company is proud to say that all its stores in the U.S. are powered by renewable energy.
The company is also opening a store in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. It opened its first store a French Quarter location in 2013 and also has stores in the Oakwood Center in Gretna, Southland Mall in Houma, Mall St. Vincent in Shreveport and Pecanland Mall in Monroe. The company has more than 550 locations across the U.S.