A gymnastics academy and after-school recreational sports academy will take up the rest of the Camino Place Shopping Center on Johnston Street next month.

Lafayette Sports Academy, started by Chase Hardy, who has over 10 years of experience in the field of training children in gymnastics, will open in the 4,000-square-foot space at 101 Camino Real Road. It will offer tumbling, gymnastics, cheer tumbling and warrior ninja training to anyone ages 18 and up.

It will move next to Jet Coffee, which opened last fall as the development's first tenant.

"I've been at this a while and I know the clientele in the area," Hardy said. "They're clients I've had for years. So when I saw this space was available and affordable enough, I decided to go for it. We're starting small now, but I plan to eventually grow enough to expand build my own building one day."

The facility will have an open design with plenty of windows and a lobby where parents can watch, which Hardy said he wanted in the wake of the USA Gymnastics scandal involving Larry Nassar.

The facility will open in late April or early May, he said.