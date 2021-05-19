Save for a short time she left the industry, Lynette Batiste spent about 20 years in the radio business as head of the promotions department for Cumulus Media.
The Lafayette resident oversaw a staff of 15, but last July as the coronavirus pandemic was wreaking havoc on the economy, her job and her staff got furloughed before the entire department was eliminated.
Since then she has been in search of employment and on Tuesday was among the first arrivals at the a hospitality job fair and the estimated two dozen employers who were in search of workers.
Restaurants and hotels in Acadiana and elsewhere are clamoring for employees and many are wondering if potential employees are opting out of working while claiming unemployment assistance or sitting on their stimulus checks.
Not so, Batiste said, at least not in her case. She says she’s ready to get off unemployment.
“I think people are thinking people are sitting at home and just waiting,” Batiste said. “I’m sure there’s a lot of people doing that, but there are a lot of people that are not. A lot of people are saying, ‘People are not coming and they don’t want to get hired.’ Yeah, we’re out there. We’re just waiting for people to hire us.”
Federal job numbers released last week were lower than expected. With the rising number of vaccinations and much of the nation’s economy moving back to pre-pandemic levels, job growth was anticipated to be higher than the 266,000 jobs added in April.
Batiste said she’s been on job interviews in recent weeks but has been unable to find that job that fits her qualifications and would be a good match. She is trying to get out of radio.
“You don’t want to just take any job and then you’re not going to be happy or satisfied or whatever,” she said. “I’m sure the employers want to make sure it’s a good fit, and we want to make sure it’s a good fit also. It seems as though a lot of people are looking for people with experience. If you don’t have the experience, how are you supposed to get it? It’s like a catch-22.”
Joni Watson graduated in the fall of 2019 from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette with a degree in hospitality management, but the pandemic hit soon after. She went without work for a spell before landing a job at a coffee shop.
Now she wants to get into a career in sales.
“It’s all good now. I think things are really picking up,” she said. “When I went to the Stuller job fair about a week ago, there were a lot of people there. I think I heard (someone) say that that’s unusual for a job fair right now. People drove in for that one.”
The Evangeline Downs and Racetrack in Opelousas needs about three dozen employees in a variety of positions. The facility’s owner, Boyd Gaming, let go of nearly 250 employees at the start of the pandemic, and more than 1,000 employees were let go last summer.
Some of those employees have been brought back, said Cheryl Sandoval, regional human resources director for Boyd Gaming. But there’s still a need for security officers, line cooks, operators and other positions.
“It’s hard to find people and hard to keep people,” Sandoval said. “You do have some (people on) unemployment and stimulus stuff that factors in as well. Did they find something where they can work from home? Are their kids in school? A lot of people make transitions. That may be a factor as well.”
The employee shortage has resulted in fierce competition among employers with many raising their pay rates to well above the $7.25 federal minimum wage. At McDonald’s, employees are starting at $10 an hour with management starting between $13 and $15, training supervisor Charletta Thomas said.
At Chick-Fil-A, local franchisee John Arton is looking for about 20 people at each of his three outside stores with $10 for part-time workers and $12 for full-time. The parent company, one of the most popular in the quick serve industry, offers six $2,500 scholarships, and Arton said he is the process of matching that locally.
“We can give them as many hours as they want,” Arton said. “Then you have people that want to work overtime, and that’s not a problem. A lot of people want to hold off at 32 hours. If they want to work and they can produce, we’ll give them as many hours as they want.”