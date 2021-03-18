Randy Romero of Abbeville has been elected at the 51st president of the American Sugar Cane League.
Romero, a longtime sugar executive, has been with M.A. Patout and Son in Jeanerette for 19 years after first being named the company’s chief financial officer and later CEO in May 2013, the organization announced on Tuesday. He was CPA/office manger of Sterling Sugars of Franklin for over 10 years.
M.A. Patout is the oldest completely family-owned and operated manufacturer of raw sugar in the United States. It is composed of Enterprise Plantation along with three subsidiaries: Sterling Sugars, LLC, Raceland Raw Sugars, LLC, and Patout Equipment Company, LLC.
Romero, a Youngsville native, is a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and started his business career as a certified public accountant with an accounting firm in Abbeville.
“Louisiana’s sugar cane industry is a significant economic driver in the state,” Romero said. “The work the League does on behalf of the sugarcane producers is immeasurable and I’m proud to be leading the organization.”
Other officers include Bryan Simon of Abbeville as vice president, David Thibodeaux of Jeanerette at secretary and Gary Gravois of Napoleonville at treasurer.