A new fast-casual restaurant that specializes in burgers, bowls, cocktails, tacos and more will be opening in the McLain MarketPlace at 819 E. Broussard Road this December.

Owned by Bryan and Sylvia McLain of the McClain Companies, Market Eatz will be Bryan McLain's return to restaurant ownership since the closing of Louisiana Market on Doucet Road in 2001. Sylvia McLain said for years people have been asking him when he was going to open another restaurant, and when plans for the Capone's Drinkery & Eats fell through, he decided to get back into the restaurant business.

"When the restaurant that was going to be there fell through, his friends begged him to open a new restaurant," she said. "So after a few days, Bryan finally bit the bullet and said, 'Let's see if we can make a go of it.' We believe that that area of E. Broussard where the traffic circle is going doesn't have that many places to eat but has so many people and neighborhoods and communities that need it."

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

One of the restaurant's goals, she said, is to create a "community/neighborhood environment" for the surrounding apartments and neighborhoods and maybe even to attract customers from nearby Milton.

Bryan McLain will be consulting chef and has put together the menu, which will include specialty burgers along with more eclectic food like fried deviled eggs topped with Steen's candied bacon and candied jalapenos.

All the ingredients will be locally sourced if possible and prepared fresh daily in limited quantities. It will also have a market where select meats, deli items, cheeses, wine and in-house canned goods will be sold.

"If someone really loves a dish they ate at the restaurant, they'll be able to buy some key ingredients for it at the market," she said. "Like if they really enjoyed the sweet jalapenos on their burger, they can buy a can of it that we canned the old fashioned way at the restaurant. We'll also be selling some of the dishes like the sweet potato crunch and the chicken salad to go in the market."

The restaurant will employ 15-20 with most employees being full time.