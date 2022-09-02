One Acadiana has bought the former Home Bank building on Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette.
The economic development organization paid $1.65 million for the 8,523-square-foot space from JPN Realty, which bought the building from Home Bank in March 2017, land records show.
One Acadiana is the main economic development organization for the nine-parish Acadiana region located in south Louisiana and represents more than 600 businesses and individuals. The move downtown is part of the agency’s mission of urban revitalization and investing in the city’s core, president and CEO Troy Wayman said.
The agency has outgrown its current space at 804 St. Mary Blvd., he said.
“The opportunity to purchase a building in Downtown Lafayette came to our attention at the perfect time,” Wayman said. “With the strong leadership and of our executive committee and board of directors, we were able to acquire the property. With the guidance of two of our investors, we will be completing due diligence on the facility and assessing our next steps to renovate a space where we can continue our important work to make a regional impact through business-led programming, advocacy and economic development in Acadiana.”
Home Bank moved from that space to its current downtown office at 1001 Johnston St. in 2016, earlier reports indicate.
David Gleason and Caitlyn Williams with The Gleason Group brokered the deal. Monty Warren with Beau Box Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer.