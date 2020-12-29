A Baton Rouge-based health care company has bought the old Post Acute Medical Hospital complex on Energy Parkway for $4.2 million, records show.
Sage Rehab Hospital and its parent company, The Carpenter Health Network, bought the 53,184-square-foot complex that sits on 7.4 acres at 204 Energy Parkway earlier this month from Vibra Hospital of Lafayette, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
The 48-bed hospital will offer inpatient rehabilitation, skilled nursing and long-term acute, company officials announced. It will also offer outpatient services, including day neuro program and outpatient rehab.
It could be open by the end of February.
“We saw this as an opportunity to expand our Sage service line to the Lafayette area,” said Karen Crayton, vice president of rehabilitative operations and restorative services for The Carpenter Health Network. “In keeping with our mission, our goal is to joyfully provide optimal patient care seamlessly across service lines to ensure spiritual, emotional and physical healing wherever possible. Expanding Sage to Lafayette is a big step in that direction.”
The Carpenter Health Network owns and operates St. Joseph Hospice, The Carpenter House, STAT Home Health, AIM Palliative Home Health, Homedica, Sage Specialty Hospitals, Sage Rehab Hospital-Baton Rouge, Sage Rehabilitation & Outpatient Services-Baton Rouge, Sage Wound Care, Companion Home Services and three nursing homes. It employs over 2,000 in six states in the Gulf South.