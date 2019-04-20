Madonna Broussard is owner of the restaurant Laura's II, 1904 W. University Ave. Her grandmother, Laura Williams Broussard, started a restaurant in her kitchen in 1968 that is considered Lafayette's first soul food eatery. Her mother, Dorothy Mae Broussard, owned Laura's Cafe on Voorhies Street.
My earliest memories are of both my mom and grandma working together with my grandma, sister and my cousins. I totally remember the Voorhies Street restaurant. Neighbors were all lending a hand to help mold what we have become today.
My mother's death in October is the hardest thing I’m having to face. My mom taught me how to enjoy work and love your customers. They are family. My mother and grandma served those plate lunches with a lot of terms of endearment. She called everyone her baby. And still today we hand your plate with a southern term of endearment, which is so sincere.
Today, plate lunches have not changed much, but due to the rising cost of fuel and economic hardships, we have to keep it cost friendly and keep our plates current with the times. I’ve been looking for eco-friendly packaging to reduce the Styrofoam.
When Anthony Bourdain visited my restaurant, wow, that Sunday was an amazing day. To get a call 15 minutes before a camera crew walks in, no time to stage, makeup and polish up is 100 percent awesome on Laura’s. They filmed from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., and even if the footage didn’t all air, it was amazing. He was a great fit for this community. He welcomed the fact that he saw a lot of diversity, and I was greatly satisfied that my place could show the world we can sit together.
We as minority women are blazing the trails and doing so many great things. Social media has helped a great deal with exposure to so many ideas, and we have jumped on them. If given a fair chance and if we work hard, anything is possible. I know I was able to see a lot of women in my family, my mom's family and my husband's family work and become great women in business.