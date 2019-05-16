Eighteen years ago, Dr. Bryan Sibley had an epiphany.
The longtime pediatrician realized that the things on which he spent his time were not in line with his true priorities in life: his faith and his family. His book, God First – Setting Life’s Priorities, published in October 2016, lays out important biblical principles which provide guidance on balancing everyday responsibilities with living the meaningful life God intends for each of us upon our creation.
Sibley spoke about that book and other topics while speaking with Jan Swift with the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
A certified lay minister for the United Methodist Church, Sibley recently launched “Living Generously”, a ministry of stewardship and generosity at Asbury United Methodist Church and serves as the Acadiana District Finance Chairperson.
Sibley serves on the clinical faculty at LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and Shreveport. Among Bryan’s professional interests are serving children with special health care needs.
