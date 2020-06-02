Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
Bienville: 252341, HA RA SUG; Sanders 8-17 HC, May 28, Alabama Bend, Aethon Energy Operating, 2104' FNL & 2589' FWL OF SEC 8-T15N-R9W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 2009' FWL OF EC 17-T15N-R9W.
Bienville: 252342, HA RA SUG; Sanders 8-17 HC, May 28, Alabama Bend, Aethon Energy Operating, 2104' FNL & 2609' FWL OF SEC 8-T15N-R9W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 2289' FEL OF SEC 17-T15N-R9W.
Bienville: 252343, HA RA SUG; Sanders 8-17 HC, May 28, Alabama Bend, Aethon Energy Operating, 2104' FNL & 2629' FWL OF SEC 8-T15N-R9W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 1333' FEL OF SEC 17-T15N-R9W.
Vermilion: 252340, Touchet, May 28, Mulvey, Dunn Exploration, S 73 D 57' 21" W-51,764.92' FROM USC&GS MON. "RIG", SEC 26-T12S-R1E.
Weekly well info by parish.
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|0
|219
|219
|Evangeline
|0
|120
|120
|Iberia
|1
|68
|69
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|59
|61
|Lafayette
|0
|21
|21
|St. Landry
|1
|76
|77
|St. Martin
|2
|66
|68
|St. Mary
|1
|168
|169
|Vermilion
|7
|120
|127
Acadiana Business Today: Louisiana moving to Phase 2 of coronavirus restrictions; here's what that means; Coronavirus outbreak confirmed at Borden Dairy
Louisiana is loosening its restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, allowing bars to reopen and expanding the occupancy re…
Multiple employees at the Borden Dairy processing facility in Lafayette have tested posted for coronavirus over the past week, the company con…
Vitalant says it is now testing all blood donations for antibodies to COVID-19.
The Acadiana Workforce Solutions One-Stop Centers and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority will host a Zoom webinar to help job seeker…
Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
The LAGCOE will hold a webinar for displaced workers in the oil and gas industry at 9 a.m. Thursday.