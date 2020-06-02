Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

Bienville: 252341, HA RA SUG; Sanders 8-17 HC, May 28, Alabama Bend, Aethon Energy Operating, 2104' FNL & 2589' FWL OF SEC 8-T15N-R9W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 2009' FWL OF EC 17-T15N-R9W.

Bienville: 252342, HA RA SUG; Sanders 8-17 HC, May 28, Alabama Bend, Aethon Energy Operating, 2104' FNL & 2609' FWL OF SEC 8-T15N-R9W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 2289' FEL OF SEC 17-T15N-R9W.

Bienville: 252343, HA RA SUG; Sanders 8-17 HC, May 28, Alabama Bend, Aethon Energy Operating, 2104' FNL & 2629' FWL OF SEC 8-T15N-R9W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 1333' FEL OF SEC 17-T15N-R9W.

Vermilion: 252340, Touchet, May 28, Mulvey, Dunn Exploration, S 73 D 57' 21" W-51,764.92' FROM USC&GS MON. "RIG", SEC 26-T12S-R1E.

Weekly well info by parish.